Joyce Carpenter Miles, 85, wife of the late Jerry F. Miles and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Georgian Manor in Chesapeake, VA. A native of Birdsnest, VA, she was the daughter of the late Wilton Danzel Carpenter and the late Addie Hamblin Carpenter. She was a retired Teacher’s Aide for Kiptopeke Elementary School and attended Cheriton Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Susie Bumann and her husband, Fred, of Chesapeake; two grandchildren, Amy Jones of Birdsnest, and Gabriel Bumann of Chesapeake; and two great-granddaughters, Haleh Green of Painter, VA, and Rylin Jones of Birdsnest. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sabra DeWitt, and a sister, Lucy Harlow.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Post Office Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

