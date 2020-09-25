Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam and his wife, first lady Pam Northam, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor’s office made the announcement Friday morning and reported the Governor is not exhibiting any symptoms and Mrs. Northam has mild ones.

The pair was tested yesterday afternoon once they found out a member of the governor’s staff residence had tested positive. The employee works in the Governor’s living quarters.

The Governor and his wife will now isolate for 10 days and continue to work from the executive mansion.

.