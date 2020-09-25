1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Double mattress w/ box spring in very good condition $75 757-999-1855

3.LF 48in. I-bar woodworking clamps, text 757-710-2591

4.LF pair of truck tires size 275-65-r18 757-999-0083

5.Matching sofa chairs $40 each, $75 for both, 2 sofas that open into queen size beds $75 each obo, kitchen table w/ 4 chairs $25 757-678-7483

6.Craftsman 54in deck riding mower w/ 26hp Koehler motor, needs TLC $750 obo, will consider trades, generator w/ low hours $450 obo 757-350-5873

7.1/2 Horsepower water pump $50 firm, call or text 757-999-4999

8.2 pairs of snow skis $30 each pair 410-430-7128

9.757-824-0046 Polaris ranger side by side w/ new battery

10.1 female and 1 male chihuahua $50 each 757-710-6312

11.Cable box, upright vacuum, color tv, LF sofa 757-331-2598

12.LF small truck or van within price range of $600-$700 410-422-8973

13.Radial armsaw and table top saw 757-339-1952

14.6 aught Yamaha short shank motor, less than 12 hours on it $1,000 442-9274

15.Craftsman 6hp rototiller, 14in cut $150 obo, steel folding loading ramps $50 442-5588

16.Wooden storage chest $25, cherry frame mirror $50, chase lounge, white in color, used once $75 757-787-9270

17.Scanner, DVD player, queen size headboard, footboard, and frame 757-824-6295

18.3 donkeys $500 for all 442-9411