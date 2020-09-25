Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning, but all other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 112 tests in Friday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 2.6%.

Virginia reported 835 additional test positives in Friday’s report with 106 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 7 to 617 statewide.

23 additional deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health. Today is the last day the VDH will be reported backlogged death data to the daily update, according to their website.

Virginia processed 20,484 tests in Friday’s report for a test positive rate of 4%.

