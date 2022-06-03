Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Virginians to prepare now for this year’s hurricane season, which began Tuesday today and lasts through November 30. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting another above-average hurricane season this year with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence.

“I want to encourage Virginians to take the time and prepare now for this coming storm season,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This includes not only our coastal residents but inland Virginians as well. History has proven that our inland communities are just as susceptible to hurricane impacts like flooding, tornadoes, and high winds.”

Eastern Shore residents should visit the local Hurricane Survival Guide or pick up a free paper copy at one of many local businesses. The Hurricane Survival is sponsored by A&N Electric Co-op and includes all you need to know about hurricane preparation on the Eastern Shore.

Recent years have proven that hurricanes are also not just a coastal threat. Even storms that start in the lower Atlantic or Gulf States have the potential to come north and cause significant damage. This is why we encourage all Virginians across the Commonwealth to take the time to become prepared.

Take the time now to review your insurance policy, secure your property, and create a plan that includes arrangements for your pets or those that may need extra assistance. Below are a few critical steps to ensure you and your family’s safety.

