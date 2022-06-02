Fred Gene Ayoub, 66, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home in Modest Town, VA. Born November 11, 1955 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Dora and Paul Spella and Fred Ayoub.

Fred served his country in the United States Marine Corps and attended Modest Town Baptist Church. You could often find him riding around town on his scooter or crabbing and he always looked forward to time spent with family.

Fred is survived by his longtime companion, Lee Hala, and her family; daughters, Dawn Hopkins and her husband, Ronnie, of New Church, VA, Roseanna Nelson of Painter, VA, and Belinda Eavenson of Texas; stepdaughter, Kimberly Brewster and her husband, James, of West VA, sisters; Mary Harris, Paula Lowman, Ruby Murphy, Carleen McCabe, and Charleen Reynolds; brother, John Ayoub; grandchildren, Jenny, Madalyn, Brianna, Samantha (Braden), Dustin and Nathaniel; the mother of his children, Brenda Saunders; best friend, Brian Alfred; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Doreen Beasley.

A service to celebrate Fred’s life will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Starr Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Williams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421, to assist with funeral expenses.

Memory tributes may be shared with at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

