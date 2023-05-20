The spring Rockfish season opened Tuesday and this year there is a slot limit in place for Virginia and Maryland waters on the Chesapeake Bay.

According to the VMRC web site, Virginia anglers will have to abide by a slot of 20 inches to 28 inches with a limit of one fish per day for the spring season which lasts until June 15. The regular season at this time is scheduled to run from October 4 through December 31, 2023. The limits at this time call for 20 inches to 36 inches for the fall season with a one fish daily limit on the Chesapeake Bay.

Maryland anglers can keep fish between 19 inches and 31 inches for the spring season this year. The fall season in Maryland runs from August 1 until December 10 and the size limits currently posted on the Maryland DNR website currently calls for a minimum size of 19 inches with no maximum size limit at this time.

On the seaside in Virginia the open seasons for the coastal area striped bass recreational fishery shall be January 1 through March 31 and May 16 through December 31, inclusive

The minimum size limit shall be 28 inches total length.

The maximum size limit shall be 36 inches total length.

The daily possession limit shall be one fish per person.

All of these numbers could change in the coming months so anglers are advised to keep abreast of any changes.

Recently the ASMFC set a limit of 31 inches for the spring season. The VMRC selected to reduce the maximum size limit on the Chesapeake Bay to 28 inches.

The reduction in the size limit was generated by a higher than expected harvest of the larger fish in the bay last season. The fish, from the 2015 production year are key to the future reproduction of stripers. Rock fishing on the bay has been on the decline over the last four seasons. It is hoped that having more of the larger females will start to reverse that trend.