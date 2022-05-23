Paul Goldman sent out a mass text Friday evening stating that he plans to withdraw the lawsuit that was seeking to force new elections in the House of Delegates this year. Goldman filed the lawsuit after a delay in redistricting led to elections in 2021 happening under the old lines.

“It’s clear no one in any branch of [government] cares that [Virginia] used unconstitutional OLD House of Delegates districts in 2021,” Goldman wrote in the text. “I can’t afford anymore money and time, it’s not a good time for me.”

The lawsuit had been moving slowly. Filed when Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, who opposed it was in office. Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares took over on Jan. 15 and his office continued to oppose the lawsuit from Goldman.

If Goldman follows through and drops his lawsuit, the House of Delegates and state Senate will run for reelection again in 2023.

.