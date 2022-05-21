- Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer , 10ft. ramp for $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Washing machine $100 757-350-9821
- Yorkie puppies, 3 in 1 floor nailer w/2 boxes of staples 607-437-4782
- 2 air conditioners, electric trolling motor 757-710-7372
- LF used mower in good condition 757-387-9358
- 3 christening dresses $20 each, distressed denim size medium $20 757-787-7351
- Male yellow lab puppy available may 27 AKC registered 443-235-3672 or email tomkat@shorethingslabs.com
- Set of 20″ chrome rims $300, 3 cell phones $25 ea. or $60 for all, Elliptical machine $75 757-710-1490
- 55 gal. steel drums, 55 gal. plastic drums, 300 gal. plastic tanks 757-505-6863
- LF handyman/carpenter to build railings/steps for a deck 757-678-6807
- LF video games/consoles 757-709-0509
