  1. Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer , 10ft. ramp for $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
  2. Washing machine $100  757-350-9821
  3. Yorkie puppies, 3 in 1 floor nailer w/2 boxes of staples 607-437-4782
  4. 2 air conditioners, electric trolling motor 757-710-7372
  5. LF used mower in good condition 757-387-9358
  6. 3 christening dresses $20 each, distressed denim size medium $20  757-787-7351
  7. Male yellow lab puppy available may 27  AKC registered 443-235-3672  or email tomkat@shorethingslabs.com
  8. Set of 20″ chrome rims $300, 3 cell phones $25 ea. or $60 for all, Elliptical machine $75 757-710-1490
  9. 55 gal. steel drums, 55 gal. plastic drums, 300 gal. plastic tanks 757-505-6863
  10. LF handyman/carpenter to build railings/steps for a deck 757-678-6807
  11. LF video games/consoles   757-709-0509