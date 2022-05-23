The Broadwater Academy Girls Track team won the Virginia Independent Schools Division II State Championship on Friday at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond.

8th grader Rylee Coates had an impressive day, placing 4th in the 100 meter dash with a 13.23 second performance and 5th in the 200 Meter Dash. Coates also performed well in the field taking silver in the triple jump and pole vault and 5th in long jump.

Lindsey Smith finished 3rd and Grace Johnson took 4th in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles, Smith running a 19.35 and Johnson clocking a 20.10.

Leah Smith performed well for the Vikings in the Field Division, taking 3rd in pole vault, 5th in shot put, 5th in discus and winning 9th in the high jump.

Junior Faith Johnson finished 6th in the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles.

At the team level, the foursome of Faith Johnson, Lindsey Smith, Katie Henderson and Rylee Coates took 6th in the Girls 4×100 Meter Relay and in the 4×400 Meter Relay, Henderson, Johnson along with Grace Johnson and Leah Smith placed 8th.

Coach Hack

Ultimately the Broadwater Girls team ran away with the event posting a final team score of 76, easily defeating the 2nd place team Oakcrest Academy, who posted a 59.

The Broadwater boys placed 10th in their division. As with the girls, another impressive performance was registered in the field division.

Thomas Eno won the silver in the pole vault with his 8 foot mark.

Levin Smith brought home the Bronze in the boys high jump with a 5’8″ jump. He also placed 5th in the shot put event and won 9th in the long jump.

Senior Willie Holden came in 7th in the long jump with a 19-11.75 jump.

Ture Gustafson came in 7th in the boys discus event.

The team of Malik Battle, Ture Gustafson, Willie Holden and Bradyn Washington placed 8th in the 4×100 meter relay and Miles Brickhouse, Alex Mendrinos, Kyler Leblanc and Gustafson took 10th in the 4×800 Meter Relay.

Broadwater’s Head Coach Eric Hack was named the Coach of the Year at the event.

.