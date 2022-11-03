The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore has been awarded grant funds in the amount of $8,900 for the Beautification and Conservation of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence Campus, 12 Hartman Avenue, Onancock, Virginia. The funds will be used to enhance and ensure the project’s success and proper ongoing maintenance.

The Common Wealth Award was established in May 1979 to provide annual grants to the community projects of the Garden Club of Virginia’s member clubs which include the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore. Eligible projects must be in the areas of conservation, beautification, horticulture, preservation or education. The two-word name Common Wealth was chosen to describe the “wealth” that is “common” to all Virginians. Past Garden Club of the Eastern Shore Common Wealth winners include the Port Isobel Project, 1990, the Public Library Landscape Project, 1995, and the Community Garden Cape Charles Central Park, 2022.

This massive undertaking for the Eastern Shore of Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence Campus is a collaborative effort including several other Eastern Shore garden Clubs , (Debedeavon, Ye Accawmacke and Chincoteague), and many other community organizations. The ultimate plan is to provide landscaping and a children’s play area creating a ‘soft landing’ for families in crisis.

