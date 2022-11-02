Funeral services for Helen Dixon of Easton, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at New Chapel Cemetery, Easton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton, Md.
Related Posts
Louis R. Rock of Seaview
February 16, 2022
Mrs. Margaret Lee
November 8, 2018
Fulton Williams, Jr.
September 23, 2021
Anthony C. Nock
August 31, 2022
Local Conditions
November 3, 2022, 12:23 am
Mostly cloudy
52°F
52°F
2 mph
real feel: 53°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 94%
wind speed: 2 mph NNW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:29 am
sunset: 6:03 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio updated their status.
2 hours ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.