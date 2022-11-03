Cape Charles Main Street has raised enough, funds through an appeal to corporate level sponsors, to light up the town for Festive Fridays this year! This series of family-friendly free Friday night events will be better than ever with professionally installed twinkle lights on almost all the trees lining Mason Avenue in historic Cape Charles, according to the co-chairs of the event – Julie Crouse and Tara Ashworth.

Cape Charles Main Street Promotions Co-Chair Tara Ashworth stated “This was made possible by the generosity and support of our marquis lighting sponsors Food Lion, Bay Creek Realty, Simpson Builders, Terry Industries and Hall Automotive as well as other signature event sponsors Gateway Builders, Knight Magee Insurance, Schneider Construction, K-Coast Surf Shop, Preston Automotive, Kuleana Capital Management, L.J. Kellam Construction, Coastal Precast Eastern Shore and J.M. Froehler Construction.” But, rest assured, the Festive Fridays committee wants you to know there are still many sponsorship opportunities for snow, music and decorations!

Co-Chair Julie Crouse went on to say “This year’s events on November 25, December 2, 9 and 16 from 5 – 8 p.m. will be the best yet. The committee is working hard to create Cape Charles Candy Cane Lane to delight residents and visitors.” Children can meet and talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus and send letters to the big man at the Cape Charles Memorial Library on select Fridays. There will be face painters and balloon twisters for the youngsters, live music, shopping and dining specials for the adult set. And, FREE movies and SNOW for everyone to enjoy.

In years past, the lack of light has been a drawback to everyone’s enjoyment. In order to provide better lighting and a truly festive atmosphere for shoppers and diners, Cape Charles Main Street sought out financial supporters to specifically cover the costs of lighting up the town. Ms. Ashworth and Ms. Crouse are confident all the visitors and residents will delight in the bright holiday atmosphere.

Vice President of the Cape Charles Main Street board Patsy Harris explained “The objective of Festive Fridays is to provide free and family-friendly evenings in historic Cape Charles while shops provide extended shopping hours and local restaurants feature dining options. Main Street would like this series of Friday evening events to become the premiere holiday event on the Shore attracting visitors from up the Shore, Tidewater, the Peninsula and the Northern Neck as well as Richmond and Northern Virginia.”