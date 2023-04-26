The future of short term rentals(STRs) in Northampton County became a little clearer at Tuesday night’s work session in Eastville.

A discussion was held to give the Planning Commission direction on future possible regulations the County could impose on the 105 current STRs in the County. STRs in incorporated towns are regulated by town ordinances.

Chairman John Coker laid out an overview, including defining what an STR actually is, whether or not to continue to allow them by right or require a special use permit, whether to raise fees or add taxes to transactions and how such regulations would be enforced.

Betsy Mapp pointed asked if the permits could be renewable, and County Attorney Bev Leatherbury said yes, adding Virginia Beach currently does so. Chairman Coker said perhaps 3-5 years, with Mapp saying she preferred 5.

Should a minor special use permit be required, current STRs will be grandfathered in but performance standards can be imposed as a requirement to continue operating.

On the question of fees, taxes or fees and taxes, Supervisor Ernest Smith pointed out that several STRs he had used charged both a fee and taxes on his bill. Currently, operators of STRs in Northampton pay a $30 annual fee and are granted a business license.

Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury pushed to have a different set of rules for STRs based on the number of bedrooms, floating a one set of rules should one have four or more bedrooms and a different set for one with one to three. Chairman Coker responded he thought that was too complicated.

With the general ideas of the Board laid out, the issue will now to to County staff and the Planning Commission to hash out recommended details for the board to consider.