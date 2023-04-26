Softball

The Acadia Lady Firebirds softball team handed the Chincoteague Lady Ponies their first loss of the season in a close one on Thursday, winning 4 to 3.

Offensively the Lady Firebirds had 3 hits in the game. Bella Williams and Sydney Jester went 1-3 each with home runs. Brianna Montross also went 1-3 in the game for the Firebirds. The Lady Ponies had 7 hits in the game. Alex McComb, Allie Bell, and Maddie Farrell each had 2 hits in the game. Carmela Rosanova also had a hit in the game for the Ponies.

Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and pitched a complete game for the Firebirds, giving up 3 runs on 7 hits while striking out 10 batters. Alex McComb got the start and lost for the Ponies. She pitched 7 innings giving up 3 runs on 3 hits with 11 strikeouts.

The Lady Firebirds improve to 10-2 on the season and 2-0 in the district with the win. The Lady Ponies would fall to 8-1 on the season and 0-1 in the district.