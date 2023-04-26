Softball
The Acadia Lady Firebirds softball team handed the Chincoteague Lady Ponies their first loss of the season in a close one on Thursday, winning 4 to 3.
Offensively the Lady Firebirds had 3 hits in the game. Bella Williams and Sydney Jester went 1-3 each with home runs. Brianna Montross also went 1-3 in the game for the Firebirds. The Lady Ponies had 7 hits in the game. Alex McComb, Allie Bell, and Maddie Farrell each had 2 hits in the game. Carmela Rosanova also had a hit in the game for the Ponies.
Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and pitched a complete game for the Firebirds, giving up 3 runs on 7 hits while striking out 10 batters. Alex McComb got the start and lost for the Ponies. She pitched 7 innings giving up 3 runs on 3 hits with 11 strikeouts.
The Lady Firebirds improve to 10-2 on the season and 2-0 in the district with the win. The Lady Ponies would fall to 8-1 on the season and 0-1 in the district.
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Thursday as they host Crisfield. The Chincoteague Lady Ponies will also be in action again on Thursday as they host Nandua.
The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team defeated the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday 18 to 1.
The Lady Warriors had 14 hits in the game, led by Reagan Justice who went 3-3 with a home run and 2 rbi’s, Kylie Killmon-Ford who went 3-3 with 2 doubles and 5 rbi’s, and Adrianna Holloway who went 3-4 with a double with 3 runs scored. Also collecting hits for the Warriors were Reghan Hintz, Kathleen McAuliffe, Desiree LeCates, Peyton Truckner, and Rihanna Taylor.
Reghan Hintz started on the mound for the Lady Warriors and got the win. Hintz pitched 5 innings giving up 1 run on no hits while striking out 7 batters. Jillian Spence got the start on the mound for the Lady Yellow Jackets and got the loss.
The Lady Warrior improved to 4-6 on the season and 1-0 in the district. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 5-3 on the season and 0-2 in the district.
The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play at Chincoteague. The Lady Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Friday as they host West Point.
The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team fell to Atlantic Shores Christian on Tuesday 3 to 2, losing in the last inning on an Atlantic Shores walk-off single with one out.
The Lady Vikings had 5 hits. Taylor Leland went 2-3 in the game to lead the Lady Vikings. Also collecting a hit each in the game were Ramsey Revelle, Carly Clayton, and Tatum Watson.
Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the loss. She pitched 6 1/3 innings while giving up 3 runs on 6 hits while striking out 12 batters.
The Lady Vikings fall to 8-7 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Holly Grove.
Baseball
The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team traveled to play the Chincoteague Ponies and won 11 to 1.
The Firebirds were led by Nathan Barnes who went 2-3 with a grand slam and 5 rbi’s. Brian White went 2-3 with 1 rbi and 3 runs scored. Also collecting hits for the Firebirds were Zach Giddens, Dalton Barnes, Tyler Padgett, and Austin Farrow. The Ponies were led by John Holloway who went 2-3 at the plate with a double. Also getting hits for the Ponies were Marcello Rosanova, George Katsetos, and Alex Barley.
Nathan Barnes started on the mound and got the win for the Firebirds, pitching 5 innings giving up 1 run on 5 hits while striking out 8 batters. Izad Tountas got the start for the Ponies and got the loss.
The Firebirds improve to 4-4-1 on the season and 1-0 in the district. The Ponies would fall to 4-7 on the season and 0-1 in the district.
The Arcadia Firebirds will be in action again on Thursday as they host Crisfield. The Ponies will also be in action again on Thursday as they host Nandua.
The Vikings had 3 hits in the game. Rufus Abbott went 2-3 with 2 doubles to lead the team. Derek Boyle went 1-3 with a double.
Derek Boyle got the start on the mound and the loss. Boyle pitched 4 innings giving up 5 runs on 3 hits while striking out 4 batters. Brock Leland came in for relief and pitched 2 innings. Leland gave up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 1 batter.
The Vikings fall to 4-10 on the season and will be in action again as they host Holly Grove on Thursday.