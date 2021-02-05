According to an article on WAVY.com, Governor Ralph Northam is expected to announce his support for extending the school year through summer to ensure students are prepared for the next academic year.

“One of the things that I think is very important that we will be announcing tomorrow is that we want to extend our classrooms this summer to allow our children to catch up so that everybody will be ready in the fall,” Northam said. “We’re working with our teachers, our school boards, our superintendents.”

The announcement is expected Friday during the governor’s scheduled press conference at 11 a.m.

Additional details are not available yet on which grades this will impact.