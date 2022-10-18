The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will hold a USDA Food Distribution. * Foodbank staff will be available to take information for immediate qualification. USDA eligibility requirements are as follows:
|Family
Size
|
Weekly
|
Bi-weekly
|
Monthly
|
Annual
|1
|$484
|$967
|$2,096
|$25,142
|2
|$652
|$1,303
|$2,823
|$33,874
|3
|$820
|$1,639
|$3,551
|$42,606
|4
|$988
|$1,975
|$4,279
|$51,338
|5
|$1,156
|$2,311
|$5,006
|$60,070
|6
|$1,324
|$2,647
|$5,734
|$68,802
|7
|$1,492
|$2,983
|$6,462
|$77,534
|8
|$1,659
|$3,318
|$7,189
|$86,266
Volunteers and Foodbank staff will distribute boxes of shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce, each one containing approximately 50 pounds of food.
Wednesday, October 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Arcadia High School Parking Lot – 8210 Lankford Hwy. Oak Hall, Virginia