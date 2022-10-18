The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will hold a USDA Food Distribution. * Foodbank staff will be available to take information for immediate qualification. USDA eligibility requirements are as follows:

Family Size Weekly Bi-weekly Monthly Annual 1 $484 $967 $2,096 $25,142 2 $652 $1,303 $2,823 $33,874 3 $820 $1,639 $3,551 $42,606 4 $988 $1,975 $4,279 $51,338 5 $1,156 $2,311 $5,006 $60,070 6 $1,324 $2,647 $5,734 $68,802 7 $1,492 $2,983 $6,462 $77,534 8 $1,659 $3,318 $7,189 $86,266

Volunteers and Foodbank staff will distribute boxes of shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce, each one containing approximately 50 pounds of food.

Wednesday, October 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Arcadia High School Parking Lot – 8210 Lankford Hwy. Oak Hall, Virginia