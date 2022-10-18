The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will hold a USDA Food Distribution. * Foodbank staff will be available to take information for immediate qualification. USDA eligibility requirements are as follows:

Family

 

Size

 

 

Weekly

 

 

Bi-weekly

 

 

Monthly

 

 

Annual

1$484$967$2,096$25,142
2$652$1,303$2,823$33,874
3$820$1,639$3,551$42,606
4$988$1,975$4,279$51,338
5$1,156$2,311$5,006$60,070
6$1,324$2,647$5,734$68,802
7$1,492$2,983$6,462$77,534
8$1,659$3,318$7,189$86,266

Volunteers and Foodbank staff will distribute boxes of shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce, each one containing approximately 50 pounds of food.          

Buchanan Subaru

Wednesday, October 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.       

Arcadia High School Parking Lot – 8210 Lankford Hwy. Oak Hall, Virginia