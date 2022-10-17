Virginia Montrue Callis, 99, wife of the late William Ashley Callis and a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Sunset Care Home in Virginia Beach. A native of Craddockville, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Bowman and the late Virginia Sarah Kellam Bowman. She was a retired Flight Transfer Manager for the United States Postal Service.

She is survived by her loving dog, Mocha. A special thank you to Katrina Parker, Audrey and all of the caregivers at Sunset Care Home, Amedisys Hospice, and her many friends, including “Mikki” and “Chris” of California, and Tom and Maureen of Virginia Beach. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Chord.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Virginia Beach SPCA, 3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.