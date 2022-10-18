There are two public meetings tonight in Accomack County.

The Accomack County School Board will hold a public hearing on the plan for Safe Return to In-Person and Continuity of Services tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School. Comments will be taken into consideration during the revision of the plan.

Senator Lynwood Lewis will host a Town Hall Meeting tonight at 6:30 on Chincoteague. Anyone wishing to hear about recently passed and proposed legislation that will affect the Eastern Shore. Senator Lewis will answer questions from those in attendance as well.

.