At 4:38 p.m. Sunday Parksley, Bloxom, Atlantic, Onancock, Melfa and Tasley Volunteer Fire Companies and the Department of Public Safety responded to an apartment fire near Parksley. The building was heavily damaged. One firefighter was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial with non life threatening injuries. The occupants of the apartment were not injured. According to the Parksley VFD facebook post, fire fighters remained on scene for three and a half hours. The building contained businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second floor and was located on Parksley Road. The Red Cross was contacted to assist residents of the building.

Photo courtesy Parksley VFD Facebook page