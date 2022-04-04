The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to Lancaster High School to play in a double-header. The Warriors won the first game over Mathews by a score of 7 to 2. Ripken Robbins started the game and pitched 6 innings for the win. Robbins gave up 2 runs on 2 hits while walking 3 and striking out 5. Chayce Wayman came in relief and pitched the final inning while only occurring one walk. Offensively the Warriors were led by Martin Savage and Isaac Stodghill with 2 hits and 2 rbi’s apiece. Ben Stodghill, Aiden McIntyre, Tyler Greene, and Ripken Robbins each had a hit.

In the second game, the Warriors played the Middlesex Chargers. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 1-0. Aiden McIntrye got the start on the mound and went 5 2/3 innings for the loss. McIntyre gave up 1 run on 5 hits while walking 1 and striking out 5. Brandon Adamos pitched 1/3 of an inning. Offensively the Warriors were led by Ben Stodghill with 2 hits. Brandon Adamos, Jacob Meilhammer, and Aiden McIntyre got one hit apiece. The Warriors moved to 5-1 on the season after the weekend and will be in action again as they host Lancaster High School on Tuesday.

.