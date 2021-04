A fire at the Accomack Shore Stop was reported at approximately 12:15 Tuesday afternoon. Units from Tasley, Parksley, Onancock, Melfa, Bloxom and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety were called to the scene. Upon arriving firemen discovered a fire in the wall at the front part of the store. Firemen were able to control the fire in approximately 30 minutes. The exact extent of damage is not yet known.

Courtesy of Brook Byrd-Joynes

