Thomas Preston Savage, 62, a resident of Jamesville, VA, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Saltworks, VA, he was the son of the late Thomas P. Savage and the late Pearl Merritt Savage. He was a retired maintenance worker and member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and truly enjoyed fishing on the West Coast and diving for sea urchins.

He is survived by a daughter, Victoria Savage of Painter, VA; four brothers and sisters, E.B. Savage and his wife, Joan, of Smith Beach, VA, Rose Ellen Taylor of Jamesville, Cindy S. Walker and her companion, Karl Wagner, of Nassawadox, VA, and John Wayne Savage of Exmore; a granddaughter, Payton Savage of Painter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1:30PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Paul Oh officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore Inc. PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

