A private funeral service for Mr. Andra Waters of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, MD.  A private family viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the church.  Interment will be held in the church cemetery.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.