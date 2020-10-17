John W. Fiege has been named chairman of the 2020 United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore fundraising campaign.

The United Way Chapter has raised over $7 million aiding over 150 organizations that received funds either allocated by United Way or designated by individual contributors.

Funds go to provide emergency food and shelter; family counseling, health services; youth development and recreation programs in addition to many other services needed in the community. Costs are kept low with one part-time employee. First Horizon donates an office and utilities. Most of the work is performed by local volunteers, many whom are coordinators in their place of employment.

There has not been much to celebrate in the last few months. COVID-19 has stopped much of the world as we know it. It has been heartbreaking to witness the effects of this virus on the residents of the Shore but so heartwarming to see the compassion of people on the Eastern Shore.

Through the efforts of Jennifer Annis, The United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore partnered with Julie Badger and the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation (ESVCF) to supply COVID-19 relief funds. With their help, the UWVES has distributed over $47,500.00 in aid to local agencies so they can continue their support of the people on the Shore.

The Board of the UWVES decided to use sponsorship funds to help agencies who had an even greater demand for their services due to COVID-19. Recipients were Foodbank to provide food across the Shore, ESCADV to protect victims of domestic violence, ESAAA/CAA for meals on wheels programs, Boys and Girls Club for their outreach efforts to feed children who are not in school, and Manna Café for their drive-by meals distribution. Funding also was used to assist in organizing Shore Delivery Corp.

Your local United Way has partnered with the United Way of South Hampton Roads to receive donated cases of toilet paper from Cottenelle. Cases were distributed to most of the organizations mentioned above and a few others. This donation was to be used for clients of these agencies. The UWVES has also supplied FEMA masks to be distributed to agencies, staff and volunteers. The UWVES continues to partner with other United Ways to bring needed supplies to the people of the Eastern Shore.

If anyone would like to make a positive impact on the quality of life of the residents of the Eastern Shore, please send a tax-deductible donation to United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 605, Onley, Va. 23418 or go to www.esunitedway.org.

