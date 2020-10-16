1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Queen size Ashley Chime 12in. plush hybrid mattress $125, 3 5gal. plastic portable fuel tanks $15 each, Weber grill model 1200 portable w/ foldable cart $150 757-442-3102

3.Brand new M70 remote control recliner w/ heat massage, Bluetooth, capabilities, cup holders $690 757-709-1842

4.1998 Ford Ranger, few rust spots $1,000 757-894-8673

5.Gun cabinet w/ double glass doors and bottom storage, holds 10 guns $250 757-894-1895

6.10 Aluminum window shutters, green in color $100, small safe $20, medium torch tank cart $40 757-710-3719

7.LF late model car or truck for reasonable price 609-780-4960

8.1 Michelin LTX AT2 tire, size 275-65-r18, very good condition $75 obo, 3 sets of brand new grill plates that cover burners in a grill to reduce flare-ups $40 for all 3 sets 410-430-0476

9.10in. Skil tablesaw w/ legs, works fine $100 757-442-7029

10.2008 Ford Escape XLT, all wheel drive $750, tan in color 757-894-8121

11.14ft boat w/ motor and trailer $3,700 757-787-3070

12.2 twin mattress sets w/ box springs $75 each, TV stand w/ casters $25 757-692-8080

13.LF 20ft flagpole 757-999-0083

14.LF 2 bedroom home 709-8887

15.Parcel of land for rent 757-709-5671 (Ask for Brenda)

16.LF 1960’s ceramic pieces (kittens, dogs, birds, flowers) for use in crafts 757-694-5660

17.FREE Apartment grand piano 757-789-5915

18.2 bedroom mobile home for rent, semi-private lot on Rt.13 in New Church 757-854-1834

19.12ft fiberglass step latter, like new $125 999-0002

20.Even air convention stove, like new $60 obo, bag of foreign coins 442-4252

21.442-3056 LF upright freezer in good condition

22.787-1336 dining room table w/ 6 chairs and buffet cabinet $500 for all

23.Couch in perfect condition, smoke free, reasonable price 757-787-7969

24.Lawn equipment 4ft airater and spreader for lawnmower, 2ft push-spreader $50 for the pair, pull behind tiller w/ 8.0 Briggs and Stratton engine $50, laminate flooring $50 757-710-1490

25.Pellet stove w/ pipes and everything, large piece of concrete $400 obo call after 4 757-665-6284

26.Leaf blower $75, 2 queen size bed rails $40 each, LF junk and scrap metal 757-678-2566

27.Never used 10in 12v pot puller, LF small stand-behind boat console 757-710-8645

28.Upright vacuum, cable box, 2 color TVs 757-331-2598

29.Two dog crates a medium for $20 and a large for $30. Diamond plated truck toolbox- needs work $25. Four foot bushhog needs repair $125. Call Dan 757-442-2465