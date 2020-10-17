Two local groups provided lunch for various front line essential workers last weekend. The groups Red Door and Jeannas IFeed provided lunch to healthcare workers, protective service workers, police officers, EMTs, grocery store workers and postal workers.

The purpose was to thank them for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Frances Bailey, plans are to continue to do this for more of the workers in both counties in the near future.

Lunches were delivered for those workers who could not leave such as the firehouse. All workers name were entered into a free drawing for a visa gift card, free book and free skin care products.

.