Eastern Shore Rural Health conducted a by invitation preview of their new Express Care facility at Four Corner Plaza in Onley on Thursday. The sneak peak event featured presentations by ESRH Board Chairwoman Dr. Betty Bibbins, Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Jeanette Edwards, and Delegate Rob Bloxom.

A special award was presented to retiring Senator Lynwood Lewis who worked diligently to support Eastern Shore Rural Health in his 19 years in the Virginia Assembly. A resolution commending his support over the years was presented to Senator Lewis.

The new facility will offer urgent care medical service to Eastern Shore residents both on weekdays and weekends starting sometime in May, offering the services without an appointment to individuals over 2 years in age.

The Express Care Center will offer discounted services for those who qualify based on income and family size.

It is hoped the Express Care Facility will be open to the public in the next 4 to 8 weeks.