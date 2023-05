https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eo7nI_6s3e8

MORNING GOLD: One thing I noticed as I looked back on my weekend was that it was filled with laughter. Down time included going to an arcade and, at every turn over the weekend, there was laughter. This morning I am still feeling the good effects of so much giggling.It may be an urban legend that 4 to 6-year-olds laugh 300 times a day; I tried to verify the numbers but found no actual research citations. Some online bloggers cited 15-20 times as the average number of daily laughs for adults. Regardless the actual numbers, the point is that children laugh way more than adults do. And that ought to tell us something.Laughter enlivens us. Research does show that laughter reduces levels of stress hormones, such as cortisol, epinephrine and dopamine, and laughter increases health-enhancing hormones — such as endorphins — beneficial neurotransmitters and infection-fighting antibodies and also improves blood flow to the heart —all resulting in greater relaxation and resistance to disease as well as improved mood and positive outlook.Laughter changes us in the loveliest ways. When we lighten up we feel more positive and optimistic, more hopeful and engaged.So the encouragement this morning is to remember to infuse laughter into our lives. There's plenty of serious things in life, remember to laugh!I backed up the gold thoughts with Life, Love and Laughterby Donavon Frankenreiter(listen here:Don't look back, it won't do any goodDon't look ahead you'll just be misunderstoodEverything you need could be right in front of youIt doesn't take much to see what is trueThey say we are going to die if we go on like thisWho do you believe? Every story has a twistTake a look around, tell me what you seePeople in the world just trying to be freeWhat about all those things you could have done but you don't?They say things happen for a reason, you don't do them, they won'tI'm lookin' for life, love and laughterEverything in between and what happens afterI'm lookin' for life, lookin' for love, lookin' for laughterThings are gonna change, they never stay the sameThat's why we're fighting a war but the people are to blameYou can only stand up for what you believeDon't be blinded by the power of greedWhat about all those things you could have done but you don't?They say things happen for a reason, you don't do them, they won'tI'm lookin' for life, love and laughterEverything in between and what happens afterI'm lookin' for life, love and laughterEverything in between and what happens afterLookin' for laughterWe got everything we needAll the money in the world, want to buy what we seeDreams are worth more than goldSome people hold on, some people let goThe stars all come out at nightThe velvet sky, all so brightI feel so close to youBecause I see what you see tooI'm lookin' for life, love and laughterEverything in between and what happens afterLookin' for lifeI'm lookin' for life, love and laughterEverything in between and what happens afterWhat happens after!I'm lookin' for life, love and laughter