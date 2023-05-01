The Accomack County Administration held a Celebration of Honor and Dedication in memory of Mr William “Bill” Allen and Coach Tony Washington and his wife Earline Washington at Sawmill Park Saturday morning.

The pavilion at Sawmill Park was dedicated in memory of Mr. Allen, who founded and headed the Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department for many years.

The ball field at Sawmill Park was dedicated in memory of Coach Tony Washington and in honor of his wife Earline. The couple was fondly referred to as “Team Washington” because together, they both worked to serve the youth of the Eastern Shore and to provide opportunities for young people to participate in sports.

Chairman Robert Crockett of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors said the purpose of the event was to honor good people. He said that without the drive and dedication of Bill Allen and Tony and Earline Washington, many of the accomplishments would not have happened.

Allen’s son Michael thanked the Board of Supervisors for having the confidence and faith to support his father in making Sawmill Park happen. He also said it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community and urged those in attendance to pay it forward so that future generations of young people will have those same opportunities.

Allen said of his parents, “ they didn’t tell us how to live. We watched them live their lives and learned from them.

Supervisor Renita Major said her late mother, Supervisor Julia Major was a big supporter of the establishment and work of the Parks and Recreation Department and it was an honor to have the opportunity to pay homage to Mr. Allen and team Washington.

Speaking for the Washington family, T. J. Washington who went on to play football at Virginia Tech, appearing in four bowl games along with his brother Todd, said his parents taught their generation how to win. He said, “ you taught us how to love each other and respect each other.”

Washington went on to say that his father used his connections not only to help kids on his teams but those from other schools as well.

Washington concluded saying “do not let time pass without remembering who laid the foundation.”

The event was hosted by retiring Parks and Rec Director Wayne Burton. Burton was presented a resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors honoring his over 40 years of service to the County as an employee and Director of the Parks and Recreation department.