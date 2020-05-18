The Eastern Shore will see a spike in COVID-19 cases this week as testing results from both poultry plants are posted on the Virginia Department of Health web site. 3100 tests were administered and there is an approximate positive rate of 18% which should add approximately 550 cases to the total for Accomack County. That would bring the total number of cases since mid March to approximately 1100. No statistics have been released on how many of those victims have completely recovered.

The increased number of positive tests is a direct result of more testing on the Eastern Shore. The mass testing event last weekend at the Community College and the release of test results from Perdue and Tyson will soon be entered in the system and it is hoped that the number of new cases reported will start to drop. Whether new safety measures instituted by both Tyson and Perdue under the supervision of the CDC will be effective remains to be seen.

The state of Georgia reopened two weeks ago in spite of fears by some that the number of cases would increase because of social interaction. At this time the actual case rate has declined in Georgia in spite of the easing of restrictions.

