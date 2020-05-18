It was a quiet day for the Eastern Shore from the Virginia Department of Health on Monday morning, as the only local numbers to report are two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the County’s total to 690. Accomack County reported no new hospitalizations or deaths, which remain at 30 and nine.

All of Northampton’s metrics remained the same from Sunday, still reporting 198 total cases, 14 hospitalizations and nine deaths.

No new outbreaks were reported on the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 51 tests in these results, for an overall total of 2,417. Eastern Shore numbers will spike one day this week following the reporting of testing at both poultry plants, which will add more than 500 new cases to the count.

Virginia reported 690 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the confirmed total to 29,591, the Department of Health also reported 62 new probable cases, for an overall total of 1,549.

Virginia’s total confirmed hospitalizations ticked up by 47, for an overall confirmed total of 3,796. Virginia removed 21 probable hospitalizations from its roles, reporting only 26. Numbers for current hospitalizations continue to fall, as the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 25 fewer current confirmed and probable COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,502 and 25 fewer current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 972.

Virginia reported five new deaths, for a total of 980, and no new probable deaths, which remained at 34. 595 of Virginia’s deaths are from nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Virginia processed 5,803 tests, 194,677 overall, for a positive test rate of 11.83%.

