SUFFOLK – As part of the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Study, the Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey May 15-31 to gain public feedback on a shared use path concept spanning Accomack and Northampton Counties.

The Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Study explores the opportunity to reduce interaction between vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists for approximately 50 miles largely parallel to US Route 13 with the development and construction of a shared use path between the Town of Cape Charles and the Town of Hallwood.

VDOT is inviting feedback and comments to better understand the issues important to the public as it relates to the study through an online survey until May 31, 2020.

Survey participants are invited to share comments and feedback on:

the value of a shared use path to the community

anticipated family and individual use and activities along the path

desired connections into town and county destinations in the vicinity

desired amenities along the path, including parking and trail heads

general comments from property owners and visitors along the corridor

and comments related to pedestrian and cyclist mobility, accessibility, and safety.

The survey serves as an important step as the study assesses the feasibility of converting the former Bay Coast Railroad right of way into a shared use path connecting communities, businesses, and State/Federal parks throughout Northampton and Accomack Counties. The abandoned railroad corridor runs mostly parallel to US Route 13 on the Eastern Shore and travels through the Towns of Hallwood, Bloxom, Parksley, Onley, Melfa, Keller, and Painter in Accomack County and the Towns of Exmore, Nassawadox, Eastville, Cheriton, and Cape Charles in Northampton County.

Additionally, written comments can be sent to Mr. John Bolecek, Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Planner, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 E. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220 or through e-mail to bikeped@vdot.virginia.gov with reference to “Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Study” in the subject line.

The study is expected to be finalized in late Fall 2020. To take the survey, read more details and learn about study progress, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/hamptonroads/eastern_shore_rail_to_trail_study.asp.

.