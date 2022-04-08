The ESVA Chamber has announced the popular southern rock band Molly Hatchet will headline the 2022 reconstituted ESVA Chamber Fest.

“I couldn’t be more excited and thrilled,” said ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabbatini. “We looked at some different scenarios and landed on the Molly Hatchet Band. We wanted to do something to really connect the communities and businesses, who will have the opportunity to set up tailgates.”

ESVA Chamber Fest is the new name for Shore Surf and Turf.

A name change and move to a nationally known performer are not the only changes the Chamber has announced for this year’s event.

The networking event will move to a new location, behind the Children’s Harbor Day Care location on Fairgrounds Road in Onancock, and it will also be moved to a Saturday, rather than Friday as it has been in year’s past.

The popular networking event is open to all members of the public. However, ticket sales are not open yet.

“Ticket sales for ESVA Chamber Fest open up to Chamber members on May 1, so if you’re not a Chamber member yet, this is a great reason to join and you’ll soon learn all the benefits of being a Chamber member,” he added. “General public tickets go on sale July 1. We do have limited tickets, so I’d encourage folks to act fast. Sponsorships are being sold now.”

If you are interested in sponsoring please call the Chamber at 757-787-2460.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 10 from 2 – 7 PM for the ESVA Chamber Fest featuring Molly Hatchet.

More information can be found at https://www.esvachamber.org/suf-turf.