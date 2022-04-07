Funeral services for Mrd. Gordan Emory, Sr. of Centreville, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at New Life Community U.M. Church Centreville, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home of Easton, MD.