The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Spring Eggs and Issues breakfast Thursday at the Club Car in Parksley. Northampton County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Betsy Mapp, Accomack chairman Billy Joe Tarr, Senator Lynwood Lewis and Delegate Rob Bloxom addressed issues at both the local and statewide level.

One of the areas of most interest was the progress of providing broadband service for both counties. Northampton Chairwoman Betsy Mapp responded when asked if fiber optic service would be available to all residents of the county.

Mapp said that one of the biggest problems that is being encountered is the reluctance of the broadband providers to release proprietary information regarding the location of customers they currently serve.

When asked when broadband will be available to the residents of Accomack County, Board Chairman Billie Joe Tarr said this:

Senator Lynwood Lewis said that the main problem in deploying broadband is not money.