(Accomac,VA) – Virginia State University and the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting a small farm outreach on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 2 – 4 p.m. at Baines Farm and Market, 7028 Bell Lane, Machipongo, VA, 23405 on the corner of Bell Lane and Lankford Hwy.

The VSU Agriculture Mobile Education Unit will be there highlighting the Commonwealth’s largest private industry, agriculture and forestry, while demonstrating the valuable role it plays in our daily lives. When visitors enter the unit, they will learn about the remarkable diversity of Virginia’s agriculture, its history, its people, and the latest innovations and career opportunities that are leading us into the future.

The Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District will be presenting information about the district and the many programs that are offered including the Virginia Ag Cost Share program, Virginia Conservation Assistance Program, and educational outreach. This is a great opportunity to learn about best management practices and funding that may be available to help producers implement them. Milton Bunting will be sharing how he has used cost-share assistance on his farm to implement best management practices.

Other agencies, such as Virginia Tech Extension, will also be present to talk about the assistance and programs they provide.

For more information contact Julie Head, Education Director, ESSWCD, at julie.head@esswcd.org or 757-302-4433