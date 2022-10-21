Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, community members, and sponsors came together on August 19, 2022, for a day of

golf, steamed crabs, and raising money for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s (CRSF) STEM initiative in Accomack and

Northampton Counties. The event raised $5,000.

The Balls & Claws event began with 18-Holes of golf, playing what is known as a “Superintendent’s Revenge

Tournament.” The tournament style challenges golfers with hidden obstacles placed strategically throughout the course.

Designated holes become more like a game of “Mouse Trap” than a golf tournament. The stylized tournament and golf

in general, give less than subtle nods to the fundamentals of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). An

integral part of the CRSF programs.

Cole Scott, Golf Course Manager at Captain’s Cove commented, “I have three children who are benefiting from these

centers.” “The ability to help my own children, as well as so many others, through the game I love, is quite special. It was

fun keeping these golfers on their toes with the obstacles and challenging their thinking.”

Golf balls were not the only balls flying during the event, but also at the Town Center Green, during the highly

anticipated Dunk Tank. For a $5 donation, guests could throw balls with a chance to dunk Colby Phillips, Senior General

Manager, John Costello, Director of Operations, Shanon Clark, Food and Beverage Manager, and Jim Hayes, a long-time

community member. The Greenbackville Fire Department generously donated its time and resources to the event by

filling the 350-gallon tank with water from its fire truck.

In the afternoon, participants traded in their clubs for mallets to begin the “Claws” portion of the event. The eastern

shore feast featured nine bushels of local steamed blue crabs, fresh corn, and watermelon. Community members

gathered to enjoy the summer meal while bidding on silent auction items. The sports-themed items included a Cal

Ripken Jr. signed Jersey, a Kenny Pickett signed helmet and a Collin Morikawa signed British Open flag.

“The community of Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club has a culture of giving,” said Julia Knopf, Community Event &

Marketing Manager. “Our members have embraced the Ripken Foundation STEM centers because they directly affect

the children in the community and across the shore. These centers are engaging students and opening paths for them in

growing industries. The Captain’s Cove community sees the importance and wants to continue supporting this

initiative.”

Captain’s Cove Golf and Yacht Club’s involvement with the CSRF STEM initiative began in 2021 thanks to Robert Smith, a

local realtor with Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, and his Co-Chair John P. Custis, Esq. for the initiative on the

shore. In March of 2022, CRSF celebrated opening the first centers on the shore at Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club. The

event marked the community’s involvement and included a $10,000 donation from members of the Captain’s Cove

Board of Directors.

The fundraising for CSRF is just beginning and since the event; the community, and golfers, have continued to raise

funds for the initiative. The 2 nd Annual Balls & Claws tournament has already been set for Saturday, August 12 th , 2023 at

Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club.

Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club founded in 1969, is a residential community on the Maryland and Virginia border,

situated on the western shore of the Chincoteague Bay in Accomack County. The growing community has many active

members who work together with the association to foster a spirit of respect, caring, community, family, and friends.

This spirit embraces Captain’s Cove Golf and Yacht Club’s vision to enhance the quality of life of its members and

community, through volunteerism and community outreach.