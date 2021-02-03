We are shaped by what we inherit. Our ecological environment, culture, ancestors, and parents pass on perceptions, beliefs, attitudes, and values embedded in our bodies, DNA, and emotions before we are born. We are influenced by what we experience. Our birth, childhood, family systems dynamics, school, faith tradition, and communities continue to inform who we are, what we believe, and our place in the world.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at noon, you are invited to spend a virtual lunch with Reverend Doctor Paula Owens Parker, author of Roots Matter: Healing History, Honoring Heritage, Renewing Hope. This one-hour, free presentation will illustrate how to locate the trauma in our lives and the resilience created in response to trauma. It will identify criteria for recognizing how generational trauma influences family life and introduce practices to foster resilience. Intentional and compassionate choices to mourn the losses and celebrate the strength can restore trust and vitality in family relationships and communities.

The virtual Zoom webinar program can be enjoyed online through your computer or personal device or by phone. To register and receive the program link, go to: https://tinyurl.com/y6p8er3h

“What Makes You So Strong?” is sponsored by Community Partners of the Eastern Shore, the Community Services Board, and the Eastern Shore Public Library. For more information or questions, call 757-787-3400 or email espl@espl.org.

