The Accomack County School Board voted Tuesday night 7-2 to cancel the winter sports season. The recommendation was made by Superintendent Chris Holland. After an extended debate it was decided that while Covid numbers have shown a fairly steady decline, that conducting winter sports would still be too dangerous and the overall safety of students should be the first concern. One Board member said that each sport should be evaluated to determine what the danger really is. It was brought up that sports like cross country and other outdoor non body contact sports should be allowed.

In the end the Board decided to play it safe and cancel the winter sports schedules.

