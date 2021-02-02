Light snow will impact Hampton Roads and the Virginia Eastern Shore through 615 PM.

At 415 pm, surface observations and radar imagery indicated an area of light snow across much of Hampton Roads including the Peninsula and Southside Hampton Roads, and portions of the Virginia Eastern Shore. Expect this light snow to continue into early this evening. There could be a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces, however with temperatures near or above freezing, roads are likely to remain just wet. Still, elevated surfaces including bridges may become a little slippery so use caution if driving into this evening.

