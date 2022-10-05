Beginning Tuesday, October 4th, Eastern Shore Public Library’s (ESPL) online catalog, ShoreCat, will have an updated look! The new design is clean and modern.

ShoreCat will now feature attractive scrolling displays of both trending and just added items. It is very easy to request items directly from these featured list carousels.

Popular elements from the previous version of ShoreCat (such as library news, contact information and hours, and useful links to library-related websites) are still available in the updated view.

See it for yourself here. Questions? Please call the central library at (757) 787-3400.