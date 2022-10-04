- Hard Lead Shot, small size, for loading shotgun shells.3 bags, total weight 66.4 pounds. Purchase price delivered: $301. Asking $240 or best offer for all 3 bags. 717-688-1893
- 2014 Small boat trailer for a 14 or 15 foot boat. Good condition with recently updated 1800 ib axel and leaf springs. $485 757-749-5030
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Looking for 3 bedroom home Accomack County need asap 757-894-9591
- Equipment Trailer with ramps GC $2800 757-824-4555
- Matching GE washer and LP gas dryer in good working condition for sale. I can deliver if interested. $350 757-232-3612
- Looking for someone to pick up old and broken washing machine in Exmore 757-694-5660
- 14′ handicap ramp. In Atlantic. Va. Brand new. Aluminum with rails. Asking $1500.00 757-336-6000
- L/f late model cars and truck in running condition reasonably priced also will consider non running cars must be complete text pics and price F/S 1979 formula 233 cuddy cabin fishing boat new engine new outdrive new batteries turn key boat clear Va. titles to boat and trailer and receipts for all work done by local marina $5500. 609-780-4960
- 2000 Buick Regal runs but needs motor work $1,200, 2000 Chevy Tahoe 4×4 runs needs transmission work would make a great work truck $1,500 757-693-1450.
- Looking for set of Whitelaw books at reasonable price 757-787-7294
- Looking to sell one chicken coop bundle complete with run, nesting boxes, grower/grown-up grit, chicken feed, and bug repellent bedding. Originally paid $875 for the entire bundle not including the shipping and handling only to find I was unable to put it up in my property. It’s never been taken out of the box, everything is brand spanking new. Looking to sell it for $725 or best offer. 757-694-8994
- 7 week old Chihuahua for sale $50 757-442-7508
- LF 1999 Chevy Silverado rear end 2 wheel drive 757-387-2044
- LF room for rent Parksley to Melfa 757-709-4685
- Elec. air compressor 757-505-6783
- Rare Magic Cards sell/trade 757-710-5507
- 2 10 point crossbows w/acc. 757-710-5581
- 10 hp. Snapper riding mower $450 757-350-1792
- 2007 Kawasaki m/c $2,500, LF Rotwiler puppy 757-678-3840
- 29″ Mountain bike needs some work $150, Dryer $500, baby bed $100 757-442-5108
- 1995 Mercury Marquis $1,500 757-442-5623
- 1993 Chevy Corvette for sale 804-436-7350
- 2 pair of women’s Banskl shoes size 6.5-7 757-710-6290
