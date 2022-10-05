The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced today that an earlier emergency shellfish harvesting closure order impacting the Virginia portion of the Chesapeake Bay and the bayside of the Eastern Shore is rescinded effective October 4 at midnight.

The emergency closure by VDH was intended to protect consumers from potential microbiological and chemical pollution hazards introduced into shellfish harvesting areas due to tidal flooding and the remnants of a weather system from Hurricane Ian. However, the predicted tides did not occur and VDH has had no reports of sanitary sewer overflows.

For more information on shellfish safety, visit the VDH website.

