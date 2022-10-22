Pictured: Eastern Shore Rural Health and Northampton County Public Schools celebrated the opening the Kiptopeke Elementary dental unit on Oct. 14. Pictured left to right front row: Rural Health Board President Dr. Betty Bibbins, Northampton County Public Schools (NCPS) School Board Members Liz Jones (Vice Chair) and William Oakley, and Division Nurse Coordinator Brittany Annon. Back row: NCPS Superintendent Dr. Jaime Cole, NCPS School Board Member Charlena Jones (Chairperson), Kiptopeke Principal Fred Eng, Rural Health Board Member Jeff Holland and Rural Health CEO Matt Clay.

The opening of an Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. dental unit at Kiptopeke Elementary was celebrated Oct. 14. Rural Health is partnering with Northampton County Public Schools to provide a school-based dental program. The Kiptopeke dental site began seeing patients in September.

This dental office offers services to both prevent oral disease and repair damage caused by oral disease. Patients ages six months through 18 years can be seen at this site. Students at other Northampton County Public Schools will get preventive dental care delivered using portable dental equipment with a long-term goal of establishing permanent dental offices at each of the County’s three public schools. Children do not have to be a student at Kiptopeke Elementary to see the dentist at this location.

At the event, Division Nurse Coordinator Brittany Annon was presented with the Virginia Community Healthcare Association Volunteer of the Year award. Annon was nominated for this award in recognition of the support she has provided the dental program. The Virginia Community Healthcare Association is the primary care association for Virginia’s 30 community health centers and look-alike health centers.

The Northampton County Public Schools dental program is modeled after a similar successful program that Rural Health operates in partnership with Accomack County Public Schools. Call 757-331-1048 to schedule an appointment at the Kiptopeke dental unit.