October 22 @ 7:00 – 9:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, 15312 Bayside Dr

Bloxom, VA 23308 United States + Google Map

Come get the scare of your life at the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department’s Nightmare Acres. October 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 $ 31 at the Town Square, a new location with new scares. Call 757-709-8138 for more information.

October 22 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Children’s Harbor, 20250 Fairgrounds Rd

Onancock, VA 23417 United States + Google Map

Children’s Harbor Eastern Shore Yard Sale Saturday, October 22 in the Parking lot 8am-3pm Set up is at 7am. If you want a spot, stop in CH to pay your $10 and get your ticket for your spot. Vendors keep all proceeds. Money raised from parking spot ticket sales will benefit the children enrolled in our center.

October 22 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Hart’s Garage, 22501 Lankford Hwy

Accomac, VA 23301 United States + Google Map

The Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Show in memory of Joe Jackson is Saturday, October 22nd at Hart’s Garage on Rt. 13 Accomac across from Perdue. There will be dash plaques for the first 30 cars, trophies in 8 different categories, best in show and free admission. Don’t miss a great day of family fun. The Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Show in memory of Joe Jackson Saturday, October 22nd from 10 to 2 at Hart’s Garage located on Rt. 13 Accomac…

HELPING ANIMALS ON THE EASTERN SHORE AND BEYOND

OCTOBER 22 @ 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Moose Lodge on Merry Cat Lane in Belle Haven

The Virginia Federation of Humane Societies (VFHS), the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and the Friends of Eastern Shore Animal Control are hosting an informative discussion on animal protection issues and what you can do to help, including how to work with state and local officials, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2022 AT 2:00 PM EDT.

Questions will be answered as well as discussions on how to work together to help animals on the Eastern Shore and across Virginia..

October 22 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Kerr Place, 69 Market Street

Onancock, VA 23417 United States + Google Map

The Onancock Baptist Church’s Annual Fall Festival will take place at Kerr Place on Oct 22 from 1-3pm. There will be food, fun and games. Everyone is welcome to attend.

October 22 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center, 24577 Mary N Smith Rd

Accomac, VA 23301 United States + Google Map

Games include Madden 23, Fortnite, WWE, and NBA2K23. Ribbons and trophies will be awarded. Registration is $10 per person with a limit of 20 participants.



NHPS LECTURE ON THE LAWN AT SITE OF ARLINGTON HOUSE AND THE CUSTIS TOMBS

OCTOBER 23 @ 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

NHPS Lecture on the Lawn

At the Site of

Arlington House and the Custis Tombs

Sunday, October 23rd at 2:00 pm

John Custis IV

Please join us for the NHPS Lecture on the Lawn at the site of Arlington House and the Custis Tombs Sunday, October 23rd at 2:00 pm. Arlington House was a late 17th Century brick mansion built by John Custis II in 1670.

Bring your friends and family to acquaint them with this Northampton treasure. You will also need to bring lawn chairs. Please refer to the NHPS website for more information about NHPS and for any rescheduling of the event due to weather. Advance tickets are not required but a donation ($10 per person) to support the restoration of the 1907 Jail and other Northampton Historical Preservation efforts would be appreciated.

Fall Revival First Baptist Church in New Church

Beginning Sunday October 23 at 6 p.m. with a soup and sandwich supper, services start at 7 p.m.

On Sunday October 23, Keith Horner of Girdletree Baptist Church

Monday October 24 Pete Hinman from Full Gospel Church in Cheriton

Tuesday October 25 Seth Nelson Paster from Eagle Church in Snow Hill Md.

Wednesday October 26, Steve Willing Paster from Christ Fellowship Bible Church in Marion Md.

Music each night by Brian and Pamela Richardson and friends.