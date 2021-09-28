Course Started Last Week

ESCC has launched its first-ever course delivered in Spanish. Taught by Joseph Cota, the NCCER Core Construction Fundamentals class provides students an introduction to the practical basic skills needed to continue education in any craft area he or she chooses.

Modules covered include: safety, construction math, hand and power tools, drawings, rigging, communication skills, employability skills and material handling. The course is part of the ESCC FastForward curriculum, and students who successfully complete it will earn a nationally recognized NCCER credential.

The course runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00pm-8:30pm through January 13, 2022. Additional information on this and other offerings at ESCC Workforce is available by calling 757-789-7979 or emailing workforce@es.vccs.edu.

