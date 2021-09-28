Margaret Christand “Chrissy” Ward Lauer, 78, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at The Citadel at Nassawadox. Chrissy was the daughter of the late Gilmer Robert Ward and the late Mary Elizabeth Martin Ward. A retired clerk at Shore Stop, she was a member of Hall’s Chapel Church.

Chrissy is survived by her daughter, Christand Faulkner and her husband, Jim of Delmar, DE; step-daughter, Vicky Lynn Parker, and her husband, Darrell of Onancock; six grandchildren, Starr Bradford and her wife, Dawn Hart of Exmore, Charles Bradford, Jr. of Parksley, VA, Elizabeth Faulkner, Jimmy Faulkner and Emma Faulkner all of Delmar and Harley Bowden of Bloxom, VA.

Funeral services will be conducted, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 3:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastors Dan Tarr and Freddie Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family and friends will be welcomed Tuesday from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at the funeral home.

