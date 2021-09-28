With election day ramping up in Northampton County and the 100th District for the House of Delegates, The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce will host a political debate for the three key political positions on the Eastern Shore. The debate is scheduled for 7:00PM on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Chesapeake Bay KOA in Cape Charles. The primary focus of the debate will center around business and economic related questions.

Members of the ESVA Chamber of Commerce will have the opportunity to submit questions via email to the Chamber in the days leading up to the debate.

ESVA Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Robert Sabbatini, stated “We are very pleased to host this debate and give the businesses on the Eastern Shore the opportunity to submit questions to the candidates regarding economic and business-related matters on the Shore.”

Seating for the event will be limited to guests of the candidates and ESVA Chamber of Commerce members on a first come first served basis. WESR 103.3 will be airing the event live on October 20th.

District 1 Northampton Board of Supervisor Candidates

John R. Coker

Robert W. Stubbs

District 2 Northampton Board of Supervisor Candidates

David W. Fauber

Ernest L. Smith, Jr.

Member House of Delegates, 100th District

Robert S. Bloxom, Jr- R

Finale M. Norton- D

The ESVA Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to get out and vote on November 2, 2021! For more information, please contact the ESVA Chamber of Commerce at 757-787-2460.

.