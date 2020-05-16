Dr. Patrick Tompkins, Vice President for Academic, Student, and Workforce Programs at Your Eastern Shore Community College announced ESCC’s plan for summer instruction.

The earliest on-campus classes at Virginia’s Community Colleges will be permitted to resume will be June 11, and it could be later. Governor Northam’s Phase I reopening directive does not include higher education.

Tompkins stated that ESCC will customize instruction for each student for classes that had been scheduled to meet on campus. Each class will be a continuation of remote instruction, but Tompkins emphasized, “students will have access to live instruction and support from their teachers every week.”

The arrangements for those meetings will be made between the instructor and students in each class. The means live instruction and support will be tailored to students’ access to technology and may include Zoom online meetings, chat, telephone, apps, and other means.

ESCC also offers a full slate of purely online classes. Classes in healthcare and in microbiology will resume some onsite instruction when permitted by the governor and in conditions that meet CDC standards of safety.

“ESCC’s summer plans fit with the rollout of our YES! brand, which stands for Your Eastern Shore and represents our culture of hospitality,” Tompkins said. “The modifications to summer classes provide Eastern Shore residents with access to excellent instruction from a trusted, local college during the current crisis.”

For more information, visit www.es.vccs.edu email studentservices@es.vccs.edu, or call 757-789-1720.

